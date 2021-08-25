Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 61.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

