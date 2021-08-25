Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.90 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $706.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $17,279,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 45.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 431.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 684.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

