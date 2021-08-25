Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.61. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.82. 35,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,195. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.