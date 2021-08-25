Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,904. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.