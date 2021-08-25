Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $136.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.56 million and the highest is $161.85 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $581.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

