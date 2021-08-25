Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.61 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $64.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,125,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.