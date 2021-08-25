Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

