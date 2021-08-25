Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,238. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $927.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

