Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.89. 151,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,712. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.