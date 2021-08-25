Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.81 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report sales of $314.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.50 million and the highest is $317.47 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.36. 11,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,271. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.69.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.