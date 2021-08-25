Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.46 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.06.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

