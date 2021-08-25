Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.80. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,707. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

