Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.41. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,135. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.