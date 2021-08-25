Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.19 million, a PE ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

