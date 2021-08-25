Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.