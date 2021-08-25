Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

