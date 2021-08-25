Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $671.01. 6,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $661.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

