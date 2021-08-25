Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $6.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 45,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

