Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.