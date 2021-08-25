YGGDRASH Tops One Day Volume of $11,609.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $4.34 million and $11,609.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars.

