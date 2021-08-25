XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XSPA stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Berry bought 24,602 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

