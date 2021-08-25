Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,476,045 shares.The stock last traded at $150.39 and had previously closed at $144.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.51.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

