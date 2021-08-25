Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($1.40). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.84. 3,401,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

