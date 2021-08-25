WOWswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,536.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $8.00 or 0.00016388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $68,536.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00157398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.91 or 1.00127454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.17 or 0.01028706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.83 or 0.06493465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

