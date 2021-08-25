Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

