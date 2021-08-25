Wings Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Wings has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $41,251.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00794803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.