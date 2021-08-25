William Reid Sanders Acquires 8,262 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GPMT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $746.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
