William Reid Sanders Acquires 8,262 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPMT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $746.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

