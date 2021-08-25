William Koschak Buys 20,000 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

