Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 111,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

