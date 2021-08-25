Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,261 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 394,853 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 207,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,182. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.