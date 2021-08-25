Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 166,187 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 233,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,008,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

