Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.