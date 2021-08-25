Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.30 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $933.49 or 0.01929243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $187,203.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00125581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00156163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,546.17 or 1.00330316 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.01035939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.62 or 0.06563060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

