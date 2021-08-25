WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $800.05 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $800.05 million and $26.02 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,869,150 coins and its circulating supply is 737,869,149 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.