Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 174497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

