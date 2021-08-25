Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.