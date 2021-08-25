Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

