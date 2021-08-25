Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 17,752,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,947. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

