Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Financial Review

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.56 $214.45 million $1.85 11.84 Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.07 $7.22 million N/A N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83% Westbury Bancorp 23.43% N/A N/A

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

