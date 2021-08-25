Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) recently:

8/17/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,535. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

