Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

8/16/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

8/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAM stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

