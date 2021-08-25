Wedbush Comments on MarketWise’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketWise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the newsletter publisher will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarketWise’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTW. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

MKTW opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 165.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,398.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 236,682 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 220,882 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

