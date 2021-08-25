WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. WAX has a market cap of $586.48 million and approximately $282.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 98.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,775,212,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,728,426 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

