Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABGI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

