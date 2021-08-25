Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VYNT opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

