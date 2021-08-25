Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Vuzix worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $53,017,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

