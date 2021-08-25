VMware Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 944% compared to the average daily volume of 989 put options.

Shares of VMW opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

