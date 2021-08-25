VMware Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 944% compared to the average daily volume of 989 put options.
Shares of VMW opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
