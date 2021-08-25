Vladimir Shmunis Sells 21,080 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

NYSE:RNG opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 174.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its position in RingCentral by 15.7% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

