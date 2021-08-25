Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.59 ($38.34).

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.90.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.