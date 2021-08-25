Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 621,714 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 11.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.23% of Visa worth $1,064,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.06. 237,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $453.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

